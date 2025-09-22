CMA CGM buys British rail freight operator Freightliner

The French shipping group CMA CGM will acquire
the British rail freight operator Freightliner UK Intermodal
Logistics with a transaction expected to close at the beginning of
next year which will include, in addition to the activities
rail/intermodal transport, including road and
Inland Terminal of the English company. The assignment will not include,
on the other hand, the activity in the cargo transport segment
the Dutch railway company Rotterdam Rail
Feeding (RRF) and the subsidiaries Freightliner Poland and Freightliner
Germany. The French group has specified that Freightliner will maintain
its independence and will continue to operate with its own
staff.