HMM will not introduce surcharges for the new US taxes on Chinese ships

South Korean shipping company HMM announced today
which at the moment has no plans to introduce superintendents of the
to cover the additional costs caused by the implementation
starting from next October 14th, and in the next few years
three years of the new tariffs applied to owned ships
and Chinese construction calling at US ports decided
by the Washington government
(
of 10
and 18
April 2025).
In addition, the Asian company has specified that it does not plan to
implement changes to their maritime services that make
Stopovers in American ports.