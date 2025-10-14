In France, efficient solutions are being studied for the port launch of floating wind structures

The Norwegian BOA, a maritime group that mainly operates
offshore industry services and towing services, has
signed a memorandum of understanding with the French port of
Brest to collaborate in the development of turbine launching methods
floating offshore wind turbines from port facilities at sea
and to support the development of its
port infrastructure. In particular, the agreement focuses on
on the study and evaluation of safe, efficient and
for the launch of floating structures, taking advantage of the
BrestPort energy terminal facilities
marine renewables and BOA's technical resources, including the
of semi-submersible barges and engineering skills
Offshore.
Combining BOA's maritime know-how with the advantages
industrial and industrial sectors of BrestPort, the two partners aim to
accelerate the construction of floating wind farms in
Brittany, in the Atlantic and beyond, while ensuring safety
operational, efficiency and environmental sustainability.
"Developing viable solutions for the launch of structures
floating wind turbines - explained the director of the French port,
Christophe Chabert, commenting on the agreement - it is a passage
for the offshore renewable energy sector.
It requires not only advanced engineering and specialized vessels, but also
a port infrastructure capable of handling large components
dimensions safely and efficiently. This Memorandum of Understanding
with BOA allows us to combine the strategic location, the
BrestPort's facilities and expertise in maritime operations
with BOA's offshore fleet and expertise. Together
We aim to define innovative and scalable solutions that
accelerate the implementation of offshore wind projects
floating in Brittany and throughout Europe, while ensuring
safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability".