The agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation and the NATO Center in La Spezia has been renewed.

The Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine Foundation (FAIMM)
has renewed the agreement with the Centre for Maritime Research and
Experimentation (CMRE) in La Spezia under which the
students of the Academy, enrolled in the free ITS courses of the
foundation, regularly participate in internship embarkations on the
Alliance
ship, a multi-purpose research unit that carries out
both experimentation activities by CMRE, and
hydro-oceanographic in favor of the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy.
Two years after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two
institutes signed by the Director General of FAIMM, Paola
Vidotto, and by the director of the CMRE, Catherine Warner, was
recently renovated by the new director of CMRE, Eric
Pouliquen, to ensure the continuation of the students' internships
deck and engine officers as well as course students
ITS Ship Manager / Superintendent on board the CMRE ships and
at its Marine Operations Office.