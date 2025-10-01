Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as managing director for Italy

The French logistics group Geodis has appointed Maurizio
Bortolan as managing director for Italy. In his new role,
Bortolan will coordinate the three Contract business lines
Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport, which in Italy
generate a turnover of about 400 million euros employing 1,500
direct employees.
Maurizio Bortolan is an executive who boasts an excellent
track record in the logistics and supply chain sector, strong
of many years of managerial experience gained in contexts
leading companies such as CEVA Logistics, Number1 Logistics
Group, Maersk and BRT - Geopost.