Federlogistica, before launching the port reform, a discussion with operators is necessary
Falteri: no reform can work if it does not arise from a true, structured and continuous confrontation
Genova
October 22, 2025
To launch a reform of port rules, it is necessary to
a discussion with operators in the sector. He claims it
Federlogistica hoping, it seems, that the government, and in
in particular the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
wait for the opinions and opinions of those who work in and with the ports before
promulgate new regulations. A hope that, in terms of timing,
could be well-founded given that the Deputy Minister for Military Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, had proposed the
launch of new measures on the subject by the end of 2024 and then
from time to time procrastinate it. These days we talk about it as if
if only the right time. But who knows, maybe there really isn't the
time to accept Federlogistica's request. A phase of
comparison with the operators to whom, moreover, the ministry led by
Matteo Salvini does not seem to have any intention of undergoing it at all
also because, with all evidence, otherwise he would have already
done.
But hope is the last to die, at least the one in which
confides Federlogistica. "In recent weeks - noted the
president of the federation of logistics companies, Davide
Falteri - there is a lot of discussion about the reform of the Ports of Italy, but not
since an official text is still available, any evaluation
It risks being premature and based on hypotheses or rumors. It is
therefore it is appropriate - before entering into the merits - to clarify the
method and the path you intend to follow. Reforming the system
- said Falteri - is objective
shared by all. However, if you really want to strengthen your
competitiveness of the country and exploit the potential of the
of ports to be engines of development, it is necessary to start from a
Principle of reality: no reform can work if
does not arise from a true, structured and continuous confrontation with those who
he lives them and makes them work every day. The associations of
representation, logistics operators, companies and
Port System Authority cannot be simple
recipients of choices handed down from above, but must be part of the
active in the process of building public policies".
"The ports - continued Falteri - are not only
physical infrastructures: these are complex ecosystems, where
meet work, business, innovation and strategic vision. Every
Change in governance or skills distribution
must be evaluated very carefully, because it can
directly affect the competitiveness of supply chains
on trade flows and on the attractiveness of
of the entire logistical system, but also of the economic and productive system,
national. Federlogistica does not intend to comment on drafts or
rumors, but asks that before landing a possible
reform in the Council of Ministers, a discussion table is opened
official confrontation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport and with all the representatives of the sector. Just a dialogue
transparent, technical and participatory will be able to ensure that the
reform, whatever it may be, was born with the shared objective of
make Italian ports stronger, more efficient and central to the
Mediterranean and Europe".
Who knows if the Salvini-Rixi couple will welcome the
request from Federlogistica. It may be that it does:
reform the national port system - as Falteri argues -
it will also be a goal shared by all. However, these
"all" it doesn't seem that they have done much so far
to urge an acceleration of the reform. And the real comparison,
structured and continuous requested by Federlogistica, by now,
can only further delay its launch, given that this
time as the beginning and not as the completion of a journey.
