ESPO calls for continued efforts for a global solution on ship emissions despite referral to the IMO

The European Ports Association ESPO has expressed serious
concern about the postponement of the definition of the
strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
decided at the end of the last meeting of the
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International
Maritime Organization (IMO) held last week in London
(
of 17
October
2025). The European Sea Ports Organisation considers that
"This postponement is a missed opportunity to accelerate the
transition of the sector towards clean fuels and fears that it will prolong
fragmentation and unequal conditions
deriving from regional regulations". In addition, ESPO has
specified that "this decision is particularly
disappointing, given the strong demands from the entire sector
for a unified global approach'.
In the opinion of the association, "the momentum was there, with a wide
support for a framework that could provide clarity, predictability
and a level playing field for all supply chain players
maritime chain", while "the postponement risks undermining
this rare moment of convergence and weakens credibility
international climate leadership in the field of
maritime transport'.
ESPO has nevertheless urged all stakeholders - governments,
industry and civil society - not to lose faith in the
process and continue to contribute constructively, by inviting
in particular the global maritime community to engage
to define a framework that is both ambitious and
practicable.
Furthermore, in the absence of a global turning point at the moment,
ESPO urged the European Commission to address
the negative impacts of the measures of the
on the dispersion of activities and the
competitiveness, as - explained the association - in
Waiting for possible alignment between EU and EU legislation
future IMO challenges should be recognised and addressed
market distortions that undermine the soundness of
European ports.
ESPO has specified that it welcomes the new
European Commission's strategy to shape a transition
clean and resilient global environment, which aims to build political momentum
climate action, supporting technology industries
and expand global partnerships for value chains
Sustainable. To pursue these objectives, the association of ports
calls on the EU Commission to take concrete measures, including
including the introduction of targeted tax exemptions for electricity
used by ships at berth in ports and for fuels at
zero carbon emissions such as green methanol, ammonia and
to reduce operating costs and stimulate demand.
In addition, ESPO proposes to use contributions and contracts of
(CCfD) to bridge the price gap between
fossil fuels and sustainable, especially in the early stages
implementation, to use the revenues of the exchange system of
EU emission allowances (ETS) to support infrastructure
for the supply of clean fuels and for
Ground-based energy supply (OPS), prioritising
investments where they make the most sense, and to encourage the
demand for clean fuels, removing uncertainty and making
more attractive for fuel manufacturers and suppliers
invest and increase capacity.