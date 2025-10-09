In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded declines of -5.3% and -3.2%

In the first six months of 2025, the ports of Naples and Salerno
handled a total of 15.73 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -1.8% on the first half of last year
year, of which 9.35 million tonnes of goods on landing (-0.8%)
and 6.38 million tons of goods at loading (-3.3%). The only
port of the Campania capital has moved a traffic
9.44 million tonnes (-0.8%), while the volume of
total loads from the port of Salerno was 6.28
million tons (-3.3%).
In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the two ports
handled a total of 8.07 million tons of goods, with a
decrease of -4.4% on the April-June period of last year,
of which 4.83 million tons of cargo at unloading (-4.2%) and 3.25 million tons
million tons at loading (-4.8%).
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
the port of Naples alone amounted to 4.82 million tons
(-5.3%), including 3.06 million tonnes at landing (-3.3%) and
1.76 million tons at loading (-8.5%). The decrease is
generated by the contraction in the volumes of miscellaneous goods, with the
containerized cargoes that stood at 1.57 million
tons (-14.6%) with a container handling of
156 thousand TEUs (-9.3%) - of which 154 thousand TEUs in import-export (-6.6%) and
3 thousand TEUs in transit (-66.0%) - and rolling stock at 1.29 million
tons (-2.2%), and by the -5.1% reduction in dry bulk
fell to 344 thousand tons, of which 134 thousand tons of products
metallurgical, iron ores and metals (-11.6%), 86 thousand
tons of cereals (-9.0%) and 125 thousand tons of other cargoes
(+6,3%). Liquid bulk cargo increased by +3.1% with 1.62 million
tonnes, including 1.32 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (+3.5%), 249 thousand tons of
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas
(+5.5%) and 48 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (-16.5%).
In the second quarter of 2025, passenger traffic in the
scheduled services in the Neapolitan port was 226 thousand
people in the ferry segment (-3.2%) and 2.14 million
people in the local services sector (+0.3%). Traffic
cruise was 611 thousand passengers (+5.1%), of which
77 thousand at disembarkation-boarding (+8.8%) and 534 thousand in transit (+4.6%).
In the April-June quarter of this year, the port of Salerno
Handled a total of 3.26 million tons of goods
(-3.2%), of which 1.76 million tonnes at landing (-5.6%) and
1.49 million tons at loading (-0.1%). In the field of
a total of 1.24 million goods were handled.
tons of goods in containers (+11.6%) with a handling of
containers equal to 107 thousand TEUs (+14.6%) - including 94 thousand TEUs in
import-export (+14.6%) and 13 thousand TEUs in transit (+9.5%) -, 1.64
million tons of rolling stock (-12.2%) and 218 thousand tons of
other miscellaneous goods (-10.3%). In addition, the Salerno airport has
handled 153 thousand tons of dry bulk (+12.8%).
In Salerno, the quarterly traffic of ferry passengers is
24 thousand units (-6.3%), that of passengers in the
local maritime services of 435 thousand units (+8.3%), while the
cruise passengers - all in transit - were 43 thousand (+42.2%).