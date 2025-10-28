Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of the port of Karachi for its foreign trade

Yesterday in Dhaka, twenty years after the last meeting held in
September 2005, the ninth session of the Joint Meeting was held.
Economic Commission (JEC) between Pakistan and Bangladesh during the
which the Pakistani government has offered Bangladesh the use of the
Karachi port as a gateway for the nation's foreign trade.
The offer was interpreted as a move by the government of
Islamabad to strengthen relations between the two countries, which from the
division of the two nations in 1971 have experienced more
bass than high, and a response to the commercial needs of Dhaka
in the context of the deterioration of relations between Bangladesh and
India.
In addition, during the meeting it was agreed to
cooperate in the establishment of a direct air link between
Pakistan and Bangladesh in order to promote tourism development
and trade.