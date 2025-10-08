ZIM will not apply surcharges for the new US taxes on Chinese ships

The Israeli container shipping company
ZIM, as well as other leading carriers in this market, has
announced today that it will not implement any additional
Price for sea shipments related with introduction to
starting from October 14 in the United States of the new
Service tariffs applicable to maritime transport services
involving ships owned, operated or built in
China docking in U.S. ports
(
of 18
April
2025).
Like other carriers in the sector, ZIM specified that,
however, you may reassess this decision if they are
additional cost implications or
Evolve the legislation.