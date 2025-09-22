30% of Sangritana Cargo will be acquired by the Marche-based company Transadriatico

The board of directors of TUA, a shareholder company
of the Marche Region, approved the proposal for the sale of the
30% of the shares of Sangritana Cargo to Transadriatico, a company
of Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno) active in the
transport of fuels, chemicals and logistics services
Integrated. The sale is expected to be completed
in the coming days.
"We are committed - commented the president of the
Marche Region, Marco Marsilio, announcing the sale agreement - to
enhance the strategic assets held through Sangritana and a
strengthen commercial capacity, efficiency and
profitability of the rail freight service in
Abruzzo. This will help create a "sample
logistics" along the Adriatic axis, increasing
the attractiveness of the territory for companies and improving the
competitiveness of local production. The Abruzzo Region
will continue to create the conditions for
industrial settlements can thrive".