In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.

In the second quarter of this year on the rail network
24.2 million tonnes of
with a decrease of -1.4% on the corresponding period of 2024. In
growth was only the national traffic with 7.1
million tons (+4.5%). On the other hand, both goods and
imported by rail that totaled over 5.2 million
tons (-2.6%), and exported goods with 4.3 million
tons (-1.8%) and goods in transit on board the trains that
amounted to 7.6 million tonnes (-5.5%).
In the period April-June 2025, the performance of transport
in terms of tonne-kilometres in terms of tonne-kilometres are
amounted to almost 5.6 billion tkm (+0.3%).
In addition, in the second quarter of this year, rail freight
imported from Italy amounted to 481 thousand tons (-6.3%)
and those exported to Italy at 782 thousand tons (-1.9%). The
transit traffic to and from Italy was equal
respectively to 2.0 million tons (+3.0%) and 2.9 million tons
of tons (+1.3%).