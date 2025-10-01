Ok to the renewal of the concession for the Genoa Port Terminal until 2054
The operating conditions of the terminal have been redefined by bringing them back to the multipurpose function, in compliance with the ruling of the Council of State and the PRP
Genova
October 1, 2025
Yesterday, the expiry date of the second extension granted to Genoa
Port Terminal of the Spinelli group after the Council of State
had resolved to cancel the concession in the port of
Genoa in the hands of the terminal operator company for inconsistency with
the Port Master Plan
(
of 16
October 2024 and 1
July 2025), the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, has resolved the
renewal for 29 years of the concession for the Genoa Port
Terminal, until 31 December 2054.
The port authority specified that "the new title
redefines the operating conditions of the terminal, bringing them back
the multipurpose function prescribed in compliance with the judgment
of the Council of State and the current PRP. In this way, it is guaranteed
the continuity of traffic, the protection of employment and the
full consistency with port planning, while waiting for the
conclusion of the appeals still pending". In addition, the Port Authority has
specified that "the concession introduces specific constraints
aimed at ensuring the full flexibility of a
multipurpose terminal requiring the use of compatible equipment
and defining the operational layout according to the requirements of the Port Authority in
on which the latter has addressed a specific question
to the Transport Regulation Authority in order to
clarify every aspect, including regulatory aspects, in the field of competition,
also providing for an innovative system of economic sanctions and
to ensure compliance with the rules".
"The renewal of the concession for Genoa Port
Terminal - said the president of the
Port System, Matteo Paroli - represents the result of a
intense work, carried out in full compliance with the judgment of the
Council of State. The System Authority has addressed with
Rigour and transparency A complex process, which required
technical insights, service conferences and the qualified
assistance from the State Attorney's Office". "The
extraordinary work carried out by our offices - underlined
Paroli - has made it possible to redefine in a timely manner the
operating conditions of the terminal, in line with the
Port Regulator and with the decision of the Council of State,
while ensuring the continuity of traffic and the
safeguarding employment levels. This resolution not only
guarantees the best context to increase port traffic,
but it also represents a decisive step to consolidate the
credibility of port governance, strengthening the climate
with institutions and operators and create the
conditions for sustainable and lasting development. It is a
a result that confirms how the synergy between all the subjects
involved is the key to addressing the challenges of
port and to project Genoa and the Ligurian system into a
increasingly competitive dimension in the panorama
international competition".
Among the other acts deliberated by the Committee during the
meeting, the application of the single company was approved
Pippo Rebagliati of Savona (CULP) relating to access to the contribution
pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 15-bis for the redeployment of personnel
partially unsuitable. Costs of 113 thousand were reported
euros incurred in the second quarter of 2025. In addition, it has been
accepted the request of the Company Bettolo Srl to extend
territorially the authorizations pursuant to Article 16 of Law 84/94 including
the areas of the Bettolo Rugna railway park, at the port of
Genoa, up to the recently tested tracks numbered from 4 to 6.
The Management Committee of the Port Authority has also authorized the
sale of the majority shares of the company
terminal operator BUT Srl of Savona to FHP Group, one of the main
integrated logistics operators in Italy with a consolidated network in the
ports of Carrara, Livorno, Monfalcone and Venice.
The issue of the shunting service was then addressed
port railway in the Savona-Vado area, considered
central element for the logistics cycle as it allows the
Transfer of cargo between sea and land modes
favoring rail traffic, with environmental benefits
compared to road transport. The new concession, lasting
of five years, provides for a basic tender amount of 13.9
million euros, with the possibility of renewal for up to 24 months
for a further 7.5 million, for a total value of approximately 21.4 million
million euros.
Finally, temporary use was granted
(October-December 2025) to the company FO. RE.S.T. Spa in the area
of Ponte Somalia, for a total of about 16 thousand square meters,
intended for product handling and storage operations
forestry services, as well as ancillary services and landing/embarkation operations
yachts and motorboats.
