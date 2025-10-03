Federlogistica has set up its own representation in the Iberian Peninsula

Federlogistica, the Italian federation of
logistics, has set up its own representation today in Madrid
in the Iberian Peninsula with the aim of concretely supporting the
companies and manufacturers along the logistics chain between Italy and
Spain, both in export and import, in particular by supporting the
Italian entrepreneurs operating in Spain, offering
concrete measures to consolidate the presence on the local market and other
markets and opening up new opportunities for
collaboration with North Africa, using Spain as a hub
logistical nature.
Among the tasks that Federlogistica Iberica sets itself are,
in addition, a strengthening of relations with the institutions
operating in close synergy and not in competition with the Spanish
existing Spanish associations operating in the sector. Among the
the development of logistics in strategic sectors such as
Agri-food, industry and automotive, fashion, biomedical and all
high value-added supply chains.
President of the new Federlogistica Iberica association is
Andrea Lazzari, flanked by Cristina Martín Lorenzo
(Usyncro) and Matteo De Candia (GNV España) as vice presidents and
Maurizio Di Ubaldo in the function of secretary.
Before the signing of the articles of association, the Italian delegation
met Giovanni Bifulco, director of the Italian Trade Agency
- Workshop in Madrid, which offered full availability for
accompany the development of the association and the companies
Involved.