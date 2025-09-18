The first shipment of Syrian oil in 14 years arrives at the port of Trieste.

Last Monday in the port of Trieste the
first shipment of crude oil from Syria after 14
years of civil war in the Middle Eastern nation. This was announced by the
consulting firm S&P Global Commodity Insights,
specialized in the energy and raw materials sectors,
explaining that the cargo of about 640 thousand barrels of crude oil
acid embarked on the oil tanker Nissos Christiana
, which left
last September 1st from the Syrian port of Tartous,
was partly unloaded at the Sarroch terminal from where the
ship left with 440 thousand barrels remaining on board direct
at the SIOT terminal of the Julian port.
S&P Global Commodity Insights recalled last July
The US lifted sanctions against Syria
opening the doors to trade relations with nations that
comply with US sanctions.