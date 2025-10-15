COSCO Shipping Ports sets its new quarterly container traffic record

A new all-time record for quarterly traffic has just been set
of containers in the last period April-June, in the third
quarter of 2025 the container terminals of the Chinese group COSCO
Shipping Ports have exceeded an even higher bar
at the top having handled a record traffic of
to 29.85 million TEUs, with an increase of +3.6% on the third
quarter of last year. When the new peak is reached
the new traffic record handled by the
foreign terminals of the group, which amounted to 9.16 million
TEU (+7.8%), while the company's terminals in Chinese ports
handled 20.69 million TEUs, a volume that represents a
increase of +1.9% over the April-June period of 2024 and the third
highest ever being lower than the record of 20.94
million TEUs handled in the third quarter of 2016 and
20.87 million TEUs handled in the fourth quarter of the same
year.
In the first nine months of 2025, total traffic was
86.52 million TEUs, up +5.2% on the same
period of last year, of which 60.05 million TEUs handled
in China (+3.9%) and 26.47 million TEUs abroad (+8.2%). The
traffic in the Italian port of Vado Ligure alone from the
APM Terminals Vado and Reefer Terminal participated in
Attested to 442 thousand TEUs (+93.9%) and 28 thousand TEUs respectively
(-40,5%). In the third quarter of 2025 alone, APM Terminals Vado e
Reefer Terminals handled 181 thousand TEUs (+67.6%) and less than
2 thousand TEUs (-88.2%).