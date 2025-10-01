In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.

In 2024, 112 million were seized in the European Union
counterfeit items with an estimated value of €3.8 billion,
with the customs authorities alone who seized about 20
million items at the EU's borders with an estimated value of
1.5 billion euros, the highest in the last ten years. They make it
the European Commission and the European Union Office for the
Intellectual Property (EUIPO), specifying that, although the
total number of items seized is less than the record
recorded in 2023, 2024 nevertheless marked the
second highest figure. Furthermore, despite fewer
of items seized compared to the previous year, in 2024 the
estimated value of seizures has reached the highest level
never recorded.
In 2024, the authorities of seven EU Member States
generated 90% of the volume and value of counterfeit products
Seized. Italy is by far at the top of the ranking with the
69.32% of the total items seized, of which -
According to the European report - 0.69% at the
borders by customs authorities and 68.63% in the
internal market by police forces and authorities
market surveillance. Also in terms of value, Italy is
at the top of the ranking with 76.79% of the total value of
items seized in the EU.
As far as border control is concerned, the Emirates
The United Arab Emirates are among the top three countries of origin of goods
counterfeits together with China and Turkey. The report specifies that,
despite the increase in e-commerce volumes and related
seizures, sea transport remains the main mode of transport
for items seized at the border.