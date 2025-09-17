Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and ENAC sign an agreement for the use of drones in infrastructure monitoring

The Italian State Railways group and the National Agency for
Civil Aviation (ENAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding
to promote strategic collaboration in the deployment of drones
for the monitoring of rail and road infrastructure in
Italy. The three-year agreement aims to exploit the potential of the
of flights even in BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of
Sight) to fly over otherwise difficult to navigate network sections
monitor, scan risk areas and collect data in time
real. Research projects will be developed, services tested
and applications related to the use of drones, planned training courses
training, plan flight activities and define
Safety and certification procedures for the use of drones
increasingly integrated into daily operations.
The implementation of the agreement will be ensured through
specific project agreements, which will define responsibilities,
economic and human resources, operating methods and processing times
realization. To support this process, a
technical table made up of representatives of the clubs
operating operations of the FS group (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, Trenitalia,
ANAS, FS Security, FS Logistix, Busitalia, Ferrovie del Sud Est,
Ferservizi and FS Sistemi Urbani) with the task of coordinating the
initiatives, sharing expertise and identifying the main
use cases.
Among the priorities of the technical table are the
experimentation of innovative solutions for the maintenance of
infrastructure and trains, the adoption of integrated approaches to the
emergency management, the introduction of advanced tools to
monitoring of stations and passenger flows during
events of great appeal and the evaluation of new ways
to make logistics and operational processes more efficient.
Particular attention will also be paid to the use of
drones in the security field, helping to strengthen synergies between
the various technologies already in use by FS Security for the protection of
infrastructure, travellers and staff.