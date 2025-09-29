Marella Cruises sells to TUI Cruises the slots with Fincantieri for two new cruise ships

TUI Cruises, the 50:50 joint venture owned by the group
TUI AG and the US cruise group
Royal Caribbean Cruises, announced today that it will take over the
slots agreed with the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri
for two new buildings for its own company Marella
Cruises, which is wholly owned by the TUI AG Group, and
which were scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2032
(
of 25
and 31
March 2025).
TUI AG explained that this strategic realignment of the
cruise activities will allow it to
consolidate the success of the TUI Cruises joint venture which boasts
considerable experience in various European markets and has the
financial capacity to make further investments
to expand the business. In addition, the German group has
specified that TUI Cruises subsequently entered into a contract with
Fincantieri, new contracts for the construction of two
larger cruise and better suited to the needs of the
fleet, that the advance paid by Marella to Fincantieri will be
reimbursed and that Marella Cruises, specialized in the
cruise ship, will continue its
operations with its current fleet.
Fincantieri announced that the units ordered by TUI
Cruises, which will be delivered in 2031 and 2032, will be twin
of Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow, part of the
class "InTUItion", and will be powered by
dual-fuel (LNG and MGO). In addition, the Italian company confirmed
whereas, with a gross tonnage of about 160 000 tonnes, the new ships
will be larger than initially planned
in the configuration for Marella Cruises and will be built according to
the latest environmental standards. Fincantieri specified,
finally, that the value of the order, subject to financing and
other terms and conditions typical of this type of contract, is
higher than that provided for in the initial agreement for the brand
Marella Cruises, while remaining within the threshold communicated on 31
March (over two billion euros).