Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.

Less than seven months after taking over a ship
18,000-ton deadweight tanker completed by the shipyard
Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co. and christened Fujian
Primo M
, Augusta Due, the shipping company of the
Roman group Mednav of the Brullo family which is
Specialized in the transport of liquid products in bulk
including petrochemicals and bio, also defined the purchase of a
second almost sister ship and equipped like the first with more
advanced emission reduction features and
reduction of consumption. Also in this case it is a unit
used for the transport of petrochemical products recently completed
in the same Chinese shipyard in Fujian. Leaving for his first
the new ship, renamed Ginostra M
, with a
Overall length of 149 meters and 18,590 dptl, as soon as it arrived
in the Mediterranean will become part of the fleet for rent
of one of the largest oil companies.
The Ginostra M is dual fuel methanol ready; Yes
in fact, it is a newly designed tanker that respects the most
advanced technological requirements and able, with the same
performance, (thanks to a particular propulsive efficiency) of
halving the consumption of a ship of the same size built
even just five years ago, moreover by achieving compliance with the
more stringent international regulations. And thanks to
these technological characteristics on emissions will be able to
operate in ECA areas (Northern Europe, USA and from May 2025 also
Mediterranean). The new tanker is also equipped with
system for receiving current from the ground, thus being able to
Perform commercial operations with the engine and generators off.