The Port Authority of Campania agrees with UNIPORT and Assiterminal

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
which governs the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia,
agrees with the port operators' associations UNIPORT and
Assiterminal who denounced the strong impact on the
competitiveness of terminal operators in Campania determined
from the regional tax on concession fees
(
of 10
September
2025). Remembering that he had requested the dealers
the payment of the sums due for the period 2020-2025 by way of
regional tax and to have done so in the name and on behalf of the
Campania Region, which issued Law No. 5/2013 innovated with the
Law no. 13/2025, the Port Authority noted that "this
provision undoubtedly has a heavy impact on the sector as well
port tax, and it is clear that the said tax risks
undermine the competitiveness of Campania's strategic ports
compared to other national ports". In a note, the authority
specified that, for this reason, the Port Authority "does
active part, hoping that this tax in the port and port areas
reference can be re-evaluated immediately also through
an interlocution with both state and regional bodies".