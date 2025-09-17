Energy efficiency measures taken by the energy efficiency industry
shipping to decarbonise substantial shipping fleets
in the modernisation of ships and the application of specific
digital solutions on larger units should
be sufficient to achieve the targets for reducing
2030 ship carbon emissions set
by the International Maritime Organization being able to reduce them
by more than 30% by that year, exceeding the IMO targets.
However, initiatives for a more
that leads to net zero emissions are in a phase of
stalemate. This is highlighted by the first report on decarbonisation
Deadlock: What's Stopping Shipping's Carbon-Neutral
Fuel Transition?" created by the Swiss company Accelleron, which is
specialized in the development, production and service of
turbochargers and in supercharging technology,
injectors and digital solutions for the maritime and
which presented it yesterday in London as part of the
"London International Shipping Week".
The report notes, in fact, that, in order to move to a
deeper decarbonisation, to ensure that by
by 2025 the maritime transport sector will have those
100-150 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year of which
will need to decarbonise, shipping will have to
transition to the use of environmentally friendly hydrogen-based fuels that today
are available in very limited sizes and have prices
Prohibitive. The document specifies that their production is
practically non-existent despite the technology to power the
ships with zero-carbon fuels exists and is
supported by the main shipowners. In particular, if the sectors of the
shipping, aviation, steel, cement,
energy and agriculture, which account for around 70% of the
global emissions would require a total of
around 500 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by
2050 and nine trillion dollars of total investment for
to produce it, currently only about 38
million tonnes of green hydrogen in projects
supported by less than $320 billion in investments.
According to Accelleron's report, to overcome this
stalemate and start a vast production of zero-emission fuel
affordable carbon emissions, the
shipping should aggregate demand with that of other sectors
difficult to decarbonise, such as the steel industry or those
fertilizers and energy production. Instead of
competing for zero-carbon fuels, like many
believe - the report notes - these sectors should unite the
forces to transform competition into a critical mass of
demand, so as to reduce the risk for large projects
on hydrogen allowing them to attract sufficient
Funding. "Now - underlined the administrator
delegate of Accelleron, Daniel Bischofberger, and the president
Medium- and Low-Speed, Christoph Rofka, in the preface to the report
- It's time to collaborate with other sectors to
Securing the fuels we all need to
finally achieve net zero emissions".