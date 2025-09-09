Stena Line will buy Latvian port operator Terrabalt

The Swedish ferry company Stena Line has entered into a
Agreement to buy the entire share capital of Latvia
Terrabalt, a company that operates as a shipping agency and as an operator
port in the port of Liepaja where it handles rolling stock traffic,
bulk and various goods. Stena Line currently connects the port
with the German one in Travemünde with a
maritime in which it employs two ships. Stena is already
present in the Latvian port market having acquired in 2023 the
management of the ro-ro terminal at the port of Ventspils
(
of 9
May
2023).
The acquisition is subject to the approval of the authority
Latvian antitrust and other institutions.