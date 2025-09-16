The Spanish Boluda acquires the intermodal rail freight services of the Transfesa

The Spanish maritime and logistics group Boluda has announced
today the acquisition from the German government of transport services
intermodal rail freight of the compatriot Transfesa, whose
70.29% of the capital is in the hands of Deutsche Bahn Ibérica
Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group
Deutsche Bahn.
Boluda pointed out that with the acquisition it becomes the
Spain's leading rail freight operator after
Renfe Mercancías, which owns 20.36% of the capital of the
Transfesa itself, and that the operation represents the advancement of the
its strategy of diversifying its activities through
the strengthening of its network of rail services in the peninsula
Iberian.
The acquisition also includes transport services for the
industrial sectors as well as the activities of
maintenance, railway shunting services and terminals
intermodal systems.