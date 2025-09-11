Jotun - Messina agreement for the improvement of the environmental and commercial performance of ships

Jotun, one of the world's leading manufacturers of paints and
coatings, and the Italian owner Ignazio Messina & C.
commercial agreement under which the Jolly ship
Rosa
will use the Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) solution
including the innovative HullSkater developed in
working with Kongsberg, to ensure proactive cleaning and
hull inspections. The solution combines high-performance coatings
performance, proactive monitoring and technical support
with HullSkater, while also offering a guarantee of
hull cleaning. The agreement for HSS, officially signed
during a ceremony at Jotun's headquarters in Sandefjord,
in Norway, adds to the Jotun solution portfolio already
used by Messina on its fleet, which has already
used customized antifouling systems and Jotun HPS on other
ships.
Thanks to this agreement, it is expected that the solutions provided by
Jotun on the ships of Ignazio Messina & C. will make it possible to
reduce CO2 emissions per year by approximately 11,800 tonnes
compared to the average products on the market and calculated according to
ISO 19030.