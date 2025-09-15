Trieste: Fraudulent bankruptcy in the shipbuilding sector

The financiers of the economic-financial police unit of
Trieste have concluded an articulated investigation activity in the
against a company based in Palermo, but operating
permanently sub-contracted in the territory of Friuli Venezia Giulia
for a shipbuilding operator based in the capital
Giuliano, seizing about 500 thousand euros of assets and availability
profit from bankruptcy and tax crimes. The Guard
of Finance announced that the investigations, conducted under the direction of the
of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Palermo, have ascertained that the
company, which is part of a corporate group that,
overall, it develops a turnover of more than six
million euros, was put into judicial liquidation for
insolvency vis-à-vis creditors. At the same time, his partner
sole and administrator implemented in a non-occasional manner
a series of criminal conducts aimed at impoverishing the assets
to the detriment of multiple creditors, including in
employees (who have been transferred from other regions) and
the tax administration.
The investigations also found that the entrepreneur had
falsified financial statements for years in order to disguise the
state of instability of the company and carry out further episodes of
distraction to the detriment of the financial guarantee for creditors. In
in particular, he had unduly embezzled money from the coffers
and then transfer it to personal or corporate current accounts.
family members or use it for expenses not related to the activity
of business. Travel, concerts, branded watches, high quality jewelry
jewellery, stays at luxury resorts: these are the voices of
personal expense of the entrepreneur with the company's money, to
detriment, on the one hand, of the treasury and, on the other, of the
employees, who have seen themselves without the due remuneration,
including, moreover, also shifts carried out outside
from the island.
The Guardia di Finanza specified that the mismanagement was so
has inevitably led to the increase in the
numerous and large debt situations, with a total liability
accumulated more than eight million euros, which caused
the opening of the judicial liquidation of the company. The survey has
led to the referral of the entrepreneur to the Public Prosecutor's Office of the
Republic of Palermo for fraudulent asset bankruptcy (art.
322, paragraph 1, of the Business Crisis and Insolvency Code) and
fraudulent evasion of the payment of taxes (art. 11 of D.
Legislative Decree no. 74/2000). The consequent search activities
conducted in the regional capital, in collaboration with the
financiers of the Palermo Group have made it possible to identify,
in addition to further sources of evidence, also assets "economically
attackable" in the name of the suspect who were subjected to
to seizure.