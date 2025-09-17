COSCO reassures customers about the impact of the new US tariffs on Chinese ships

In view of the application from 14 October of additional
tariffs for port services provided in the USA to the
maritime transport carried out by Chinese operators and shipowners and by
operators using Chinese-built vessels, with amounts ranging from
were made official last April by the Office of the United
States Trade Representative
(
of 18
April
2025), China's container shipping company
COSCO Shipping Lines has reassured its customers about the
maintaining the competitiveness of its services with the
USA.
The Chinese carrier specified that, despite the fees for
port services in the U.S. may present some challenges
continues to be confident in its ability to
to ensure stable reliable services in the United States.
COSCO Shipping Lines has specified that, at the same time, it is strengthening
its product portfolio to meet the needs of the
US market that are constantly evolving. "We -
assured the Chinese company in a note - we will keep freight and
in parallel with related policies in line with the
with market conditions."