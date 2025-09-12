HMM signs a new ten-year contract with Vale for the transport of iron ore

The South Korean shipowner HMM has signed a
New maritime transport contract worth 430.3 billion
won ($310 million) with the Brazilian mining group
Applies to the transport of iron ore with the use of five
bulk in the ten-year period between the second quarter of 2026 and
the first quarter of 2036. The contract follows the similar one of
worth 636.2 billion won signed last May for the
transport of iron ore in the period between the third quarter
of 2025 and the second quarter of 2035.
On the occasion of today's announcement of the new agreement with the
Brazilian group, HMM recalled that it has a plan in place, with
the aim of diversifying activities from the core
containerized shipping business and to pursue
opportunities for growth, which includes the expansion of the
of its fleet of bulk carriers up to 110 units
for a hold capacity of 12.56 billion tons
deadweight by 2030.