PSA Genova Pra' announces the hiring of 25 people dedicated to container handling.

The Genoese terminal operator PSA Genova Pra' has
announced the hiring of 25 people dedicated to handling
containers. By communicating the inclusion of new staff,
the CEO of the parent company PSA Italy, Roberto
Ferrari recalled that "a year ago, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the
years of our terminal we had announced the project, totally
to be paid by us and equal to one billion euros, for the optimization
of our terminal. New hires and training - he
explained - are only part of this commitment. However - he
Ferrari - is not enough: we need the support and the
authorizations of the institutions to be able to carry out our
project, if we want Genoa Pra' to remain the container terminal
more competitive than the Mediterranean".
Ferrari focused on the current situation of the
ports and shipping markets as well as the economy in
general: "We don't want to sound any alarm, but - he
stated - it is now clear that international markets
have changed profoundly: in the last five years we have
faced a series of shocks that impacted the habits of
production sites and logistics chains, with a
tangible repercussions also on our sector. Today - noted
the CEO of PSA Italy - we are witnessing peaks and
traffic and in the management of the ports
linked to increasingly large ships, the increase in
days of navigation due to the Suez Canal crisis,
peak of import/export shipments with the USA brought forward to the period
summer tax to avoid tariffs affecting businesses and others
geopolitical factors impacting the capacity of our
squares and our terminals".