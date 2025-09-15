Rheinmetall will enter the naval shipbuilding business by acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen

The German technology group Rheinmetall, which is mainly active in the
in the arms sector, has entered into an agreement with the
compatriot Lürssen to buy the company of
shipbuilding Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL) which produces
military ships and boats for the Coast Guard. Following
of the sale, which the parties expect to finalize at the beginning of the
Next year, the Lürssen Group will focus on
production of mega yachts, an activity in which they are employed
about two thousand employees.
The acquisition will represent Rheinmetall's entry
in the shipbuilding sector. NVL, which employs about 2,100
people, manages the four shipyards in Peene-Werft,
Blohm+Voss, Norderwerft and Neue Jadewerft. In the annual financial year
2024 NVL recorded a turnover of around one billion euros.
Commenting on the sale, Friedrich Lürßen, managing director of the
partner of Lürssen Maritime Beteiligungen GmbH & Co,
explained that Lürssen, "in the light of the sharpening of the
threatening, considers that consolidation within the
defense is necessary and logical. This," he specified, "is
the only way to quickly secure the defence capability
of our country. With the sale of NVL to Rheinmetall, we are
laying the foundation for a strong leader in the defence sector with
extensive systemic expertise. We are pleased to have found in
Rheinmetall is a reliable and solid partner, able to guarantee a
future success for NVL and its employees".