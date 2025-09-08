More than one in ten maritime shipments has shortages

In 2024, 8,850 maritime shipments of
Misdeclared goods on a total of 77,688 shipments
inspected by the Government Authorities of Finland,
Canada, Holland, Chile, Germany, Republic of Korea and USA. The
11.39% of irregular shipments found in
2024 is the highest in the last seven years. The
highlights a report presented today by the World Shipping Council
(WSC), the international association representing the main
global container shipping companies, which emphasizes
how this percentage of irregular shipments includes goods
misdeclared or undeclared hazardous waste, documentation
incorrect or inadequate packaging, factors that can lead to serious
accidents to ships, including the outbreak of fires. The report of the
WSC, which takes up the data series on inspections of goods
collected in the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS)
International Maritime Organization (IMO),
data collection that the IMO stopped last year, is
based on port State inspection data.
"Given that more than one in ten shipments has shortages -
noted the president and CEO of the World Shipping Council, Joe
Kramek - the message is clear: it is far too widespread
insufficient security of loads. Irregularities of
cargoes that put crews, ships, cargo and the environment at risk.
By continuing to carry out this reporting, we can
identify the trend and take appropriate measures in order to
improve the safety of maritime transport. Since
currently only seven port states provide data, there is
the opportunity for more governments to contribute
with their data, strengthening the global picture and helping to
making maritime transport safer for everyone".