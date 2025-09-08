Today in the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku is
Construction of the fourth class cruise ship has begun
"Icon" of the American group Royal Caribbean Cruises with
the laying of the first block of the naval unit positioned on a
layer of newly minted coins. According to forecasts, the new
ship, which has not yet been named, will be
complete in 2027 when it will join the other units
of the same class, Icon of the Seas
, Star of the Seas
and Legend of the Seas
, which were built at the shipyard
of Turku, have a gross tonnage of 250,800 tons and can
accommodate over 5,600 passengers.