The British government is investing half a billion pounds to reduce shipping emissions.

Today, on the opening day of the "London
International Shipping Week" underway in the English capital,
The British government has announced investments of more than 1.1
billion pounds with the aim of promoting growth and
employment in the UK's coastal towns
will include £448 million of public investment to
reducing emissions from maritime transport and 700 million
of private investment. Public resources will be used to
strengthen the government's UK Shore programme,
under which 240 million euros have already been disbursed,
to over 200 projects, which supports the activities of the
research and development of new technologies to reduce emissions
shipping, including the development of marine fuels
Clean.
'This appropriation of £1.1 billion for
maritime industry - highlighted the Secretary for Transport,
Heidi Alexander - will boost growth and
employment in our coastal cities, making the
The United Kingdom one of the best places in the world to invest. There
We are committing to invest almost half a billion pounds to
reducing carbon emissions from shipping, guiding us
towards the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and
consolidating Britain's role as a superpower
through our "Plan for Change".
Under the UK Shore Programme, the government provides
funding to businesses and academia, enabling them to
to carry out innovative and ecological projects and to exploit
additional private sector investment to provide
that reduce carbon emissions from transport
maritime".