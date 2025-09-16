Til (MSC Group) will become a shareholder in the Turkish container port of Petkim

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group, world leader
of the container shipping sector and also active in the
port terminal, logistics, air transport,
of cruises and ferries, has signed a
Strategic cooperation with Azerbaijani oil company
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) which provides for
joint investments in SOCAR Terminal, the Turkish container port
Petkim, which is 70% owned by SOCAR and 30% by
Goldman Sachs
(
of 22
July
and 22
December
2014).
The agreement provides that Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the
terminal company of the MSC group, become a shareholder of the
SOCAR Terminal, the company that manages a quay of 700
linear meters with a depth of the seabed of -16 meters and
an area of 420 thousand square meters, of which 30 thousand for the storage of
container. The terminal has a traffic capacity
containerized equal to 1.5 million TEUs per year.