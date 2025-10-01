GNV, the agreement with the Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is good

Referring to the agreement reached with the terminal operator Portitalia
on lashing operations in the ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese
(
of 29
September
2025), the shipping company GNV,
satisfaction with the agreement reached, stressed that the
security conditions have never been, and never can be,
subject to negotiation. GNV highlighted that safety on board
of the company's ships and operational processes has been,
and will continue to be the cornerstone of its activity
and that the company will continue to apply all
procedures and manuals screened and approved by the authorities
Competent.
Furthermore, in a note, GNV specified that "the agreement
achieved thanks to the active interest of the commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Westerner, Annalisa Tardino, has exclusively had as its object
a temporary integration of previously negotiated tariffs
in full autonomy from the parties and has been responsibly
supported by GNV with the aim of accompanying the
efficiency improvement of Portitalia, currently in a difficult phase
economic ".