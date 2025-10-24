SAS (MSC group) will exit Moby by selling 49% of the capital to Onorato Armatori

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM)
announced that it had accepted and made mandatory the commitments
presented by SAS - Shipping Agencies Services, controlled by the
MSC Holding group, by Moby and Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) following
of the investigation launched almost a year ago by the Authority to
check for restrictions of competition
determined by the acquisition of 49% of Moby's share capital
by SAS and the funding that it had in December 2023
granted to Moby
(
of 18
November
2024).
The commitments provide that SAS, the parent company of
GNV, sells its shareholding with waiver of the consideration
49% in Moby to Onorato Armatori who controls it and also renounces
pledge on the remaining 51%. To extinguish the loan obtained
by SAS, Moby will entrust a third party with the organization of a
Competitive and transparent procedure, open to all operators
interested parties, to sell a package of assets identified on the
basis of an independent expert opinion; The proceeds from the sale will be
used to pay off the loan received from SAS. For
continue to guarantee the operation of Moby, some assets
will be burdened with charter back constraints. If the proceeds
the sale of these assets was not sufficient to
extinguish the SAS loan, any remaining credit will be
transferred to independent third parties, under conditions that respect the
economic and financial sustainability of Moby.
Moby and GNV have also committed to granting refreshments to the
consumers who have purchased, before the date of
publication of commitments (16 July 2025), a journey on the routes
Genoa-Olbia, Genoa-Porto Torres, Civitavecchia-Olbia from
take place in the period June-September 2025, or a trip
on the Naples-Palermo on the weekends between the first of November
2024 and 31 March 2025. For Moby, this compensation is equal to 5%
of the ticket amount (excluding taxes, fees and ETS), if the
consumer will choose a refund, and 10% if he chooses
instead a voucher. For GNV, the amount is €15 for
cabin travel and 7% of the amount paid for other trips.
The AGCM specified that the commitments submitted by SAS and Moby and
made mandatory by the Authority dissolve the structural ties
and financial statements that had motivated the initiation of the procedure
investigation.