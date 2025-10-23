In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -22.9%

After two quarters of growth, in the July-September period of
this year the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto is
back to record a decline as they were moved
2.53 million tonnes, down -22.9%
on the third quarter of 2024 caused by the reduction in both loads
at disembarkation and at embarkation respectively 1.24
million tonnes (-32.0%) and 1.29 million tonnes
(-11,4%). In addition, the contraction in total traffic was
produced by the decrease in volumes handled in all
product segments except liquid bulk
which, with 1.31 million tons, marked an increase of
+11,8%. Dry bulk cargo amounted to 890 thousand tons
(-45.9%), conventional goods at 309 thousand tons (-23.4%) and
goods in containers at 20 thousand tons (-66.4%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the Apulian port of call
handled globally 9.54 million tonnes, with an increase
by +10.0% on the same period of last year.