The German rail freight transport association denounces the failure of the plan to expand the national railway network

Die Güterbahnen, the association representing almost 110
companies that operate or use rail freight services in
Germany, today denounced the complete failure of the Plan
Federal Transportation Infrastructure 2030 which was
launched nine years ago and which - explained the association - has
Promises to increase the network have been completely disregarded
German railway. Die Güterbahnen pointed out that in the
2025, only four railway projects will enter into operation, for
a total of only 44 kilometres of new rails, while the network
national road grows by about 9,000 kilometers. The association
recalled that in 2016 the then Minister of Transport Alexander
Dobrindt, affirmed the "urgent need" of
a railway expansion by 2030 amounting to a total of
3,121.5 kilometers, and defined the Federal Plan for the
transport infrastructure such as 'the
more substantial infrastructure than ever". Die
Güterbahnen noted that today that proclamation can be
include in the list of rhetorical political announcements having been
Only 540.5 kilometres of railway lines have been created to date
additional, by the way not all new since lines are included
extensively modernised or electrified, and around 80% of the
projects is, to a large extent, still in the
construction.
"It wasn't anyway - Peter pointed out
Westenberger, Managing Director of Die Güterbahnen - a
infrastructure program worthy of the name, because
Not even the 3,121.5 kilometers planned could have met the
growing demand for rail transport. But the fact that
only 20% of these lines have actually been built
so far, can only be described as a situation of
stalemate in slow motion". For decades, he added, governments
federal governments have promised to expand the rail network and, instead,
They provided cement for the roads. The disproportion is
Grotesque. The problem is political. In addition to aging
of the existing network that has long been ignored, even the minimum expansion has
caused the current qualitative chaos. The data show that the
priorities must be redefined".
Die Güterbahnen urged the use of the last five
years of the Plan, until 2030, redefining the priorities of
investment and making smaller extensions in the
main bottlenecks of the network, given that - it has
underlined the association - "anyone who wants to guarantee the
mobility of goods and people and achieve the objectives
climate change in transport cannot afford to lose other
decades".