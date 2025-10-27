The ties between the shipbuilding industries of the USA and South Korea are further strengthened

The strengthening of trade cooperation relations and
between South Korean and US shipyards,
in place after the administration led by President Donald
Trump announced initiatives for the rebirth of the industry
American shipbuilding, has taken another step. On the days
This renewed collaboration has been targeted
by the Chinese authorities in the context of the trade war between the Chinese authorities and the
Washington and Beijing, with China introducing measures against
subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co.
(
of 14
October
2025).
Yesterday to announce an agreement to cooperate in the construction of
commercial and military ships were the South Korean HD Hyundai and the
Huntington Ingalls Industries in Gyeongju
signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction
joint of the new generation auxiliary ships for the US Navy.
This is the first agreement between the two nations in the field of
military shipbuilding. The agreement also includes sharing
know-how to improve cost efficiency and reduce the risk of
construction times of both commercial and military ships and the
possibility of jointly investing in
U.S. shipbuilding facilities and in the supply of
components. For its part, within the framework of cooperation, HHI
will supply ship modules and components to the two main
HII Group Shipyards, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls
Shipbuilding. The two parties are also considering the possibility of
to collaborate in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the
ships operated by the US Navy and allied fleets.