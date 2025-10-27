testata inforMARE
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
SHIPYARDS
The ties between the shipbuilding industries of the USA and South Korea are further strengthened
Manufacturing cooperation agreement between HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries
Gyeongju
October 27, 2025
The strengthening of trade cooperation relations and between South Korean and US shipyards, in place after the administration led by President Donald Trump announced initiatives for the rebirth of the industry American shipbuilding, has taken another step. On the days This renewed collaboration has been targeted by the Chinese authorities in the context of the trade war between the Chinese authorities and the Washington and Beijing, with China introducing measures against subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co. ( of 14 October 2025).

Yesterday to announce an agreement to cooperate in the construction of commercial and military ships were the South Korean HD Hyundai and the Huntington Ingalls Industries in Gyeongju signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction joint of the new generation auxiliary ships for the US Navy. This is the first agreement between the two nations in the field of military shipbuilding. The agreement also includes sharing know-how to improve cost efficiency and reduce the risk of construction times of both commercial and military ships and the possibility of jointly investing in U.S. shipbuilding facilities and in the supply of components. For its part, within the framework of cooperation, HHI will supply ship modules and components to the two main HII Group Shipyards, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding. The two parties are also considering the possibility of to collaborate in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the ships operated by the US Navy and allied fleets.
››› News file
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel announces cost reduction program
Schindellegi
In the third quarter of this year, net sales fell by -6.8%
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, DSV recorded a net profit of DKK 2.2 billion (-24.1%).
Hedehusene
Revenues rose 63.2% to a record $72 billion.
TRUCKING
Fedespedi and Assiterminal are asking the Ministry of Transport for clarification and changes to the rules governing truck waiting times for loading and unloading.
Milan
PORTS
Federlogistica: Before launching the port reform, a discussion with operators is necessary.
Genoa
Falteri: No reform can work unless it arises from a true, structured, and ongoing dialogue.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports increased by +0.7%
Madrid
Container cargo and dry bulk volumes are declining
PORTS
ESPO calls for continued efforts towards a global solution on ship emissions despite referral to IMO
PORTS
Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics launch joint venture for car traffic in Slovenian ports
Koper
CMA CGM has signed a declaration of intent
TRADE
Greer (USTR): Chinese retaliatory measures will not prevent US from rebuilding its shipbuilding base
SHIPPING
While for many the postponement of the Net-Zero Framework should be seen as an opportunity, for others it derails the path to decarbonisation of shipping.
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships will refuel with renewable fuels in the port of Barcelona
Miami
Eight-year agreement with Spain's Repsol
SHIPPING
The IMO MEPC has decided to postpone the vote on the shipping decarbonisation strategy by one year.
London/Brussels
Kazakhstan (ICS): Industry needs clarity. T&E, there's a risk that the agreement, even if adopted in a year, won't enter into force before 2030.
PORTS
ESPO welcomes the EU Parliament's recognition of the role of ports in strengthening mobility and military resilience.
Brussels
Ryckbost: We hope that these points will be reflected in the final compromise text.
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' terminal authorized to accommodate two 400-meter container ships simultaneously
Genoa
Yesterday the "COSCO Shipping Taurus" and "Evelyn Maersk" moored, both 20,000 TEU vessels.
LEGISLATION
Salvini, the port reform aims to create a national port network capable of overcoming fragmentation
Rome
The relaunch of an integrated vision of the planning and programming of all port investments is foreseen
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles Sets New All-Time Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Los Angeles
Port authorities are concerned about the impact of new taxes on Chinese ships and cranes.
SHIPPING
HMM invests $2.8 billion in the construction of 12 13,000 TEU containerships and two VLCCs
Seoul
The ships will be delivered by April 2029
PORTS
Filt Cgil, concerned about the TAR ruling on self-production in the port of Salerno.
ACCIDENTS
In Indonesia, two accidents on the same ship at the same shipyard cause 14 deaths.
Batam
This morning a second explosion on the FSO "Federal II"
TRADE
South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has been implicated in the trade war between the US and China.
Beijing
Beijing also took countermeasures against five US subsidiaries of the shipbuilding group
PORTS
Port of Singapore set new all-time container throughput record in third quarter
Singapore
By weight, however, this cargo volume recorded a decrease of -1.8%.
SHIPPING
Green fuel producers support IMO's shipping decarbonization strategy
London
The importance of introducing incentives for green e-fuels was underlined
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +2.5% thanks to the increase in bulk cargoes
Genoa
Various goods fell by 14.4%. The Spediporto Conference
LEGISLATION
The US threatens retaliation against states that vote to approve the Net-Zero Framework.
Washington
"Our fellow IMO members," Rubio, Wright, and Duffy warned, "should be warned."
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen: New US port tax on car carriers is higher than expected.
Oslo
From tomorrow they will rise to 46 dollars per net ton
TRADE
USTR announces heavy tariffs on port cranes and other handling equipment made in China
Washington
100% additional tariffs on ship-to-shore port cranes
PORTS
Salvini reassures the port of Livorno of the additional resources needed for the new Darsena Europa.
Livorno
Even a hundred million euros more - the minister stated - will not block the development of the airport.
PORTS
In the third quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports grew by 4.6%.
Ankara
Volumes with Italy increased by +7.3%, with a sharp increase in containers (+32.2%)
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL saw sharp declines in quarterly revenue
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, decreases of -36.7%, -42.2% and -35.7% were recorded
SHIPPING
ASA, ECSA, ICS, WSC, ITF, IAPH and IBIA call for approval of the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
Only global standards - they underline - will be able to decarbonise a global industry.
ASSOCIATIONS
Zanetti (Confitarma): ensure the competitiveness of the Italian armaments industry with support tools suited to the sector
Rome
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded drops of -5.3% and -3.2%
Naples
Cruise passengers on the rise
PORTS
New US tariffs will have a strong impact on containerized imports into the US in the coming months
Washington
National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecasts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, freight transported by rail by the Spanish company RENFE Mercancías decreased by -12.0%.
Madrid
The financial year ended with a net loss of -32.2 million euros
SHIPPING
ZIM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels
Haifa
The new US tariffs will take effect on October 14th.
INDUSTRY
ABB sells its robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. for $5.4 billion
Zurich/Tokyo
ABB Robotics employs approximately 7,000 people
TRUCKING
Federlogistica calls for acceptance and implementation of the regulation on waiting times for heavy vehicles.
Genoa
Falteri: essential protection for the regularity, safety, and economic sustainability of road haulage companies.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ten European rail associations call for acceleration of TEN-T network completion
Brussels
The need to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of interoperable systems at European level was highlighted
MARITIME SERVICES
SAAM Towage to Complete Acquisition of Entire Share Capital in Colombia's Intertug
Santiago
An agreement was signed to obtain the remaining 30%
PORTS
Port of Salerno: Work resumes to complete the "Porta Ovest"
Naples/Rome
Cuccaro appointed special commissioner of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority. Annunziata resigns.
SHIPYARDS
Renewal of concession for Croatian shipyard Iskra Shipyard
Sebenico
The naval-mechanical plant will be expanded to an area of 11,000 square meters
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +10.9%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo is on the rise. Miscellaneous cargo is on the decline.
ASSOCIATIONS
Federlogistica has established its own representation in the Iberian Peninsula
Genoa
It will support Italian entrepreneurs operating in Spain
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda acquires Royal Boskalis' towage and salvage operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Valencia
Transaction valued at $640 million
LEGISLATION
ESPO urges IMO States to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
The association also urges the EU Commission to align European standards
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal.
Los Angeles
Invitation to submit expressions of interest
SHIPPING
ONE will not charge surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Singapore
They will be applied starting from October 14th
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Aeronautical Service sign agreement for the use of composite materials in the naval, civil, and military sectors.
Trieste
PORTS
Genoa Port Terminal concession renewal approved until 2054
Genoa
The terminal's operating conditions have been redefined, bringing them back to the multipurpose function, in compliance with the ruling of the Council of State and the PRP
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA Italia-Logtainer and Rail Hub Milano-Medlog have submitted offers to manage the Interporto Padova intermodal terminal.
Padua
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 4.5% last month.
Beijing
Containers amounted to 27.7 million TEUs (+6.8%)
PORTS
The Netherlands is referring to the Court of Justice of the European Union the question of whether to entrust seafarers or dock workers with the lashing operations on smaller container ships.
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic handled by Eurokai terminals grew by +16.4%
Hamburg
Significant growth of 16.1% in Germany. In Italy (Contship), volumes increased by 5.2%.
SHIPPING
China enacted regulation in response to US taxes on Chinese-owned and -built vessels
Beijing
The new rules include the possibility of introducing similar countermeasures
ACCIDENTS
New attack on ships transiting the Gulf of Aden
Southampton
UKMTO announced that a fire broke out on a vessel hit by a shell
CRUISES
Marella Cruises sells Fincantieri slots for two new cruise ships to TUI Cruises.
Hannover/Trieste
With a gross tonnage of 160,000 tons, they will be larger than the units originally planned
PORTS
GNV-Portitalia bridge agreement on lashing operations in the ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese
Palermo
The direct intervention of the AdSP commissioner Tardino was crucial - explain Filt, Fit and Uilt
SHIPPING
HMM will not introduce surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Seoul
The company will not modify scheduled services that stop in the United States
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
GATX Rail Europe signs sale-leaseback agreement with DB Cargo to purchase 6,000 railcars
Vienna
The transaction will be completed by the end of this year.
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast for the Sardinian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Cagliari
Among the objectives, the strengthening of operational infrastructures on land and dredging
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
SHIPPING
The PCTC Grande Melbourne was christened and delivered to the Grimaldi Group in China.
Naples
It has a capacity of 9,241 CEUs
CRUISES
A new record in cruise traffic is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Catania
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report.
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Barcelona/Algeciras
In the period July-September, percentage variations of +1.8% and -4.1% respectively were recorded
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri launches the first integrated underwater drone system
Trieste
Tested at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia
PORTS
Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.
Rome
The union denounces the lack of involvement of workers' representatives and the lack of prior consultation.
LOGISTICS
General Assembly of Logistics: Northwest Alliance Renewed
Turin
Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont Regions, MIT, RFI, and Ferrovienord Sign Agreement
INDUSTRY
Konecranes reports quarterly revenue decline while orders rise.
Helsinki
In the period July-September, orders acquired for 1.15 billion euros (+20.1%)
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ro-pax GNV Virgo in China
Genoa
It is the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas in the company's fleet.
PORTS
A new maritime service for rolling stock to North Africa is underway at the Vado Ligure Reefer Terminal.
Vado Ligure
Connection with the Libyan port of Misurata
SHIPPING
Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping sign cooperation agreement
Naples
Expected to offer greater capacity and a broader and more efficient service network to support Chinese exports
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast and the POT of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted.
Gioia Tauro
Piacenza: Cold ironing is also important to avoid having to face significant fines.
PORTS
The Port of La Spezia has completed its first cold ironing tests at Molo Garibaldi.
La Spezia
The transformation cabin at the dock has been connected to the cruise ship "MSC Seaview"
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has signed a contract to manage the Casablanca cruise terminal.
Istanbul
15-year agreement with option for a 20-year extension
MEETINGS
A conference on e-commerce returns at LIUC
Castellanza
In the fashion sector they represent over 30% of online orders in Europe
ASSOCIATIONS
Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association.
London
He took over from John Beckett
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Defcomm sign agreement for the development of surface drones.
Trieste
Co-investment to accelerate its industrialization
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Valencia fell by 11.6% in September.
Valencia
In the third quarter of 2025, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 0.7% in the third quarter.
Long Beach
Empty spaces are rising. Full capacity at boarding and disembarking is down 1.0% and 8.5% respectively.
PORTS
Piacenza: The port of Gioia Tauro aims to handle seven million containers by 2029.
Genoa
Transhipment - he underlined - represents an essential gateway for international goods into the national market.
SHIPPING
Arkas Line's new direct service connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with West Africa.
Izmir
It will be held on a weekly basis
MARITIME SERVICES
Assocostieri urges revitalization of the national bunkering sector
Genoa
Among the proposals, making it possible to use barges as floating storage facilities for alternative fuels
PORTS
The Ministry of Transport has requested an agreement for Consalvo to become president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
Rome/Trieste
Fedriga: The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region will express its agreement
TAXES
Federmar-Cisal proposes a new distribution of the tonnage tax benefits
Rome
Pico: For maritime personnel, financial recognition is not always proportionate to the essential role they play
COMPANIES
P&O Maritime Logistics completes acquisition of controlling stake in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers
Lugano
Obtained the necessary regulatory approvals
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
A 67-year-old truck driver lost his life at the Sapir terminal.
PORTS
A Norwegian delegation visits the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Livorno
INDUSTRY
ABB's quarterly financial performance shows sharp growth
Zurich
In the period July-September the value of new orders increased by +11.6%
SHIPYARDS
Fratelli Neri buys two tugboats produced by Egypt's Misr Tugboats Factory
Ismailia
They will be taken into delivery in the first quarter of 2026
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Hong Kong
In the period July-September, 29.8 million TEUs were handled (+3.6%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
A 16.3% drop was recorded in September
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia appoints members of the Marine Resources Partnership Body
Civitavecchia
He will remain in office for four years
PORTS
New quarterly record for container traffic handled by CMPort port terminals
Hong Kong
New highs recorded both in China and at overseas ports
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM to order six feeder containerships from Cochin Shipyard
Kochi
Order worth approximately 300 million dollars
PORTS
Efficient solutions for the port launching of floating wind turbines are being studied in France
Trondheim/Brest
Agreement between the Norwegian BOA and the port of Brest
SHIPPING
Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.
Rome
It has a capacity of 18,590 deadweight tons.
TRUCKING
IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA oppose binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks
Brussels
They ask to focus instead on creating favorable conditions for operators to be able to use them.
ASSOCIATIONS
Marialaura Dell'Abate is the new president of Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group.
Rome
PORTS
In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +4%
St. Petersburg
Only import loads are decreasing
COMPANIES
Matteo Caiti appointed country manager for Italy at Forto
Milan
The goal is to consolidate growth on the Italian market
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
DP World to build and operate multimodal terminal in Uzbekistan
Dubai
Joint venture with Tashkent Invest
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Applications for rail freight transport incentives are now open.
Rome
From today the requests to access the Ferrobonus
SHIPPING
Confitarma welcomes Senate approval of simplification measures for the maritime transport sector.
Rome
A rapid approval in the Chamber is also hoped for
TRUCKING
The maritime, port and logistics sector asks the Ministry of Transport for clarification on the regulation on waiting times for loading and unloading goods
Rome
A dialogue was called to determine the identification of correct application indications of the law
SHIPYARDS
Four icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard will be built in Finland.
Washington
Agreement signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Alexander Stubb
AWARDS
PSA International wins the "Best Singapore Investor in Italy" award.
Genoa
It was awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
SHIPYARDS
The Italian Navy's Olterra ship was launched in Genoa.
Genoa
It is the first military project built by the T. Mariotti shipyard
SHIPYARDS
The first ferry owned by the Sicilian Region launched in Palermo
Palermo
Folgiero: Revitalization of the Sicilian shipyard as part of Fincantieri's new industrial plan
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +0.7%
Hong Kong
Accentuation of the reduction in revenues which fell by -25.9%
OFFSHORE
Offshore wind farm in the port of Augusta ready in two or three years
Palermo
Di Sarcina: We are confident in a rapid allocation of the planned resources, amounting to approximately 50 million euros.
LOGISTICS
Assologistica approves new rules on pallet exchange
Rome
Approved by the Senate, the text moves to the Chamber of Deputies
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In the Netherlands, a self-driving vessel has been authorised to sail outside a restricted area.
Rotterdam
DEFENCE
German company Helsing acquires Blue Ocean Monitoring
London
Australian company builds self-driving submarines
PORTS
The decree designating the port of Taranto as a national offshore wind hub has been made official.
Taranto
Gugliotti: Unlock resources for modernizing and upgrading port areas
ACCIDENTS
One of two injured sailors from vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden dies
Amsterdam/London
Dominquez (IMO): Strong condemnation of any type of attack against ships
PORTS
Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.
Rome
At the centre of the meeting was the dredging of the port of Taranto.
EDUCATION
The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for operating ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes
Venice
Investment of four million euros
MOURNING
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.
Nola
Among the founders of Italo, the first private Italian operator on the high-speed rail network
SHIPPING
The new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno tomorrow.
Vado Ligure
It has a capacity of 1,200 linear meters of rolling stock
FINANCING
The refinancing of the Setramar group's capital structure has been completed.
Ravenna
Merli: a crucial step in our growth journey
PORTS
Liguori's term as head of the Trieste Port Authority has been extended.
Rome
Confirmed in the role of extraordinary commissioner of the institution
PORTS
Agreement to complete electrification work on the docks at the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
The 70 million euro investment to complete the project has been confirmed.
COMPANIES
A Maersk delegation at the Grendi Group's container terminal in Cagliari's Porto Canale.
Milan
At the centre of the debate is the development of traffic towards North Africa
COMPANIES
Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as CEO for Italy
Milan
It will coordinate the three business lines Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Protests over Gaza must not block operations.
Livorno
The members of the Partnership Body highlighted the need for it to be accessible to all vessels
PORTS
GNV, agreement with Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is positive.
Genoa
The company specified that the aim was exclusively to temporarily supplement the tariffs.
PORTS
Two days of work with ESPO in Rome on the Mediterranean and European ports
Rome
Meetings organized by Assoporti
TRADE
In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.
Brussels
Record estimated value of 3.8 billion euros
PORTS
Strikes and protests in ports, request for information from the Guarantor
Rome
Request for information from prefects, port authorities, and port authorities
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation has ordered two 7,165 TEU containerships from Dalian Shanhaiguan.
Athens
They will be taken into delivery in the third quarter of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.
Vienna
Only domestic traffic is growing
LOGISTICS
ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.
Rozzano
The two companies have 500 employees and are active in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
COMPANIES
Circle's revenue increased by 62.1% in the first half of 2025
Milan
Net profit of over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%)
PORTS
A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Livorno
Cooperation in the field of training and safety at work in ports
PORTS
The EIB is financing Phase A of Genoa's new breakwater with €300 million.
Luxembourg
The total investment is 937 million euros
PORTS
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
SHIPPING
This summer, GNV ships carried 1.7 million passengers (+9%)
Valencia
In the next few days the company will take delivery of "GNV Virgo", the first LNG-powered vessel
PORTS
The project for the expansion, safety improvements, and extraordinary maintenance of the port of Pozzallo has been presented.
Pozzallo
It provides for the construction of the breakwater arm
CRUISES
Fincantieri delivers the new Star Princess cruise ship to Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
It has a gross tonnage of 177,800 tons and a capacity of 4,300 passengers.
MEETINGS
A seminar on the new law on interports will be held in Milan on October 2nd.
Milan
It is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Padua
PORTS
Filt Cgil calls on port administrators and businesses to join the action against the Palestinian massacre.
Rome
This burden – the union highlighted – cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of dock workers.
EDUCATION
The agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation and the NATO Center in La Spezia has been renewed.
Genoa
The collaboration signed in 2023 has been confirmed
LOGISTICS
Fischer & Rechsteiner and Gimax International acquire BCUBE's Freight Forwarding business.
Genoa
The completion of the transaction is expected in the next few days
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci outlines a dramatic scenario for the European rail freight transport sector
Rome
Rizzi: There is a real risk of a shift towards exclusively road transport.
OFFSHORE
Eni completes the sale of a 30% stake in the Baleine project in Ivory Coast to Vitol.
San Donato Milanese
The field was discovered in 2021 and production started in 2023
LOGISTICS
Sogedim opens a new branch in Modena
Mesero
Initially, the activity will be dedicated exclusively to UK export traffic and will then extend to other European markets.
SHIPPING
The new PCTC Grande Svezia has joined the Grimaldi Group's fleet.
Naples
It has a maximum capacity of 9,000 ceu
PORTS
The Cagliari City Council approves its opinion on the Sardinian Ports Development Plan.
Cagliari
Green light unanimously
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The railway sector contributes 1.4% of the European Union's GDP.
Brussels
Study commissioned by CER
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Naples, the Coast Guard has detained the bulk carrier Tanais Dream.
Naples
Serious irregularities found on board
INDUSTRY
Agreement to accelerate the implementation of robotics in Fincantieri's production processes
Trieste
It was signed with the Friulian Idea Prototipi
INSTITUTIONS
Sergio Liardo is the new general commander of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard
Rome
He takes over from Admiral Nicola Carlone
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
DBA to supply new Terminal Operating System for Georgia's Batumi Port
Villorba
The project includes all phases of development, testing and operational testing
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
The captain reported hearing an impact in the water and an explosion
COMPANIES
Danilo Ricci has been appointed managing director of Tarros Line.
La Spezia
He has held various positions in Italy and abroad within the group
ASSOCIATIONS
Permanent discussion table between Confindustria Nautica and Federagenti
Genoa
This is provided for in an agreement signed today in Genoa
CRUISES
In the first half of 2025, cruise traffic in Italian ports grew by +6%
Venice
The twelfth edition of Italian Cruise Day will be held in Catania on October 24th.
SHIPPING
SAL Heavy Lift buys two semi-submersible vessels from Pan Ocean
Hamburg
They were built in 2008 and 2012
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
30% of Sangritana Cargo will be acquired by the Marche-based company Transadriatico
The Eagle
The sale will be completed in the next few days
MEETINGS
The eighth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 6th.
Lugano
Forum on economic and logistical integration between Ligurian ports, the Northwest manufacturing area, and Switzerland
