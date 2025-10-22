In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Spanish ports increased by +0.7%

In the third quarter of this year, Spanish ports
139.7 million tons of goods handled, with a slight
increase of +0.7% over the same period of 2024. In the sector alone
of containers traffic was 47.6 million
tons, with a decrease of -1.3% on the third quarter of 2015,
last year, which becomes an increase of +4.7% if this flow is
counted in terms of twenty-foot containers handled that
amounted to 4,800,050 TEUs (+4.7%), of which 2,513,696 TEUs were
transit (+3.6%), 1,751,052 TEUs in import-export (+6.9%) and 535,304
TEU of national traffic (+3.1%). Quarterly freight traffic
amounted to 21.5 million tonnes
(+4,1%). In the liquid bulk segment, the following were handled:
46.3 million tonnes (+5.2%) and in the dry bulk sector
20.4 million tons (-6.6%). In the passenger sector, the
cruise traffic was over 3.9 million
passengers (+3.0%) and that of scheduled services of 11.6 million
passengers (+0.1%).
In the first nine months of 2025, total freight traffic
was 415.3 million tonnes, down -1.7%
compared to the same period last year. The only traffic
containerized amounted to 143.3 million tons
(-2.2%) and was achieved with a movement of
containers equal to 14,005,447 TEUs (+2.0%), of which 7,282,884 TEUs in
transit (-1.5%), 5,131,178 TEUs in import-export (+7.5%) and 1,591,386
TEU of national traffic (+1.9%). Conventional goods have
totalled 67.2 million tonnes (+4.3%). Decreases in
bulk cargo, with liquid cargoes amounting to 133.1
million tonnes (-2.0%) and solid waste at 60.4 million tonnes
tons (-5.3%). Passengers on scheduled services were
23.1 million (+1.6%) and cruise passengers 10.2 million (+11.8%).