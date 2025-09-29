A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea

From today to next Friday, the System Authority
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port hosts a team of seven
Ukrainian officials from the Ministry of Transport,
that of Economic Development and the port management body
of the country as part of the European twinning project created to
support Ukrainian public administrations, responsible for the
maritime and port sector, in improving its standards of
Security and safety. The project is coordinated by the General Command
of the Port Authority Corps, with the support of IMSSEA-
Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile, and provides for
over the two-year period 2024-2026 specific training with courses
and study visits to enable Ukraine to adapt
European legislation and best practices.
During the five days, Ukrainian delegates will be able to acquire
information and contributions from the Livorno case study,
chosen as a good practice at national and European level, with the
support from experts from the Security Area and Area
formation of the Port System Authority and with the
availability of the port terminals of Livorno, operating in the
passenger traffic cruises and ferries, ro-pax, containers and
various goods. The study visit will be accompanied by moments
specific lectures in the classroom and visits to port facilities,
who will also be attended by representatives of the Captaincy of
Port with experience in the subject areas of Port State Control,
safety, risk management and prevention.