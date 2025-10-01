Port of Livorno, protests over Gaza must not block the operation of the port

At Palazzo Rosciano, headquarters of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, a
discussion table on the issue of Gaza and the demonstrations
in the city and in the port of Livorno during which it was
broad agreement was expressed on the reasons underlying the
demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza
but also a strong reminder of the need to ensure
the operation of the port.
In particular, if the representatives of the port cluster have
considered the spirit that animated the protests in the
city and in the port of Livorno, have also stigmatized the
How activists blocked the
the operational area of the Italian Pier, preventing the docking of the ship
SNC Severn, an occupation that - according to the
present - exposed citizens to serious risks for their safety
and criminal consequences, as the port areas are
subject to special and high-intensity regulations
Operating.
From the meeting, the need for
to safeguard the port area, an economic area - is
subject to special and high-intensity regulations
Operations may be impaired. By reason of
the desire to channel the
protest against solutions that do not jeopardize the port system
as a whole. The operational blockade of the ships of the Israeli ZIM
- is the position expressed by those present - risks
damaging the image of the port, making it unreliable. The
members of the Partnership Body shared
the intention that the port of call will remain from now on
accessible by all ships, with the sole exception of
any cases of arms shipments to the belligerent countries,
according to an orientation that is taking shape in the trade union in
national level.
At the meeting, opened by the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority,
Davide Gariglio, in addition to the members of the Organism
of Partnership, the representatives of the institutions of the territory,
including the prefect Giancarlo Dionisi, the commissioner Giuseppina
Stellino, the mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, the commander of the
Harbour Master's Office, Giovanni Canu.