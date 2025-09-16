Over 40 expressions of interest for the development of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk
Today the first meeting of the tender commission
Kiev
September 16, 2025
Today, at the first meeting of the Committee of Ministers
Tender for the selection of the investor who will participate in the
development of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the Deputy Minister of the
Development of the Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Andriy
Kashuba, who was appointed Chairman of the Commission,
announced that the public-private partnership project has
attracted the interest of more than 40 port operators and investors
international from four continents.
Kashuba highlighted that the project will involve the most
significant investment in the history of Ukrainian ports by providing for
Spending hundreds of millions of dollars on modernization
infrastructure and equipment and that the project
secure over $1.1 billion in state revenue
over 40 years and the maintenance of over a thousand
work. In addition, the deputy minister specified that the project
expects the restoration of container traffic in the first three years
up to a volume of 250 thousand TEUs per year, for
subsequently rise to the pre-war level of over half a million
of TEU.
