PSA International wins the "Best Singapore Investor in Italy" award
It was conferred by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
Genova
October 10, 2025
The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (ICCS) has awarded
to the terminal group PSA International the "Best
Singapore Investor in Italy" for the year 2025 as
recognition of the company's ongoing contribution to the industry
port and logistics sector of the Italian maritime sector. He also underlined the
strong commitment of PSA, through PSA Italy and its three terminals of
Genoa and Venice - PSA Venice-Vecon, PSA SECH and PSA Genova Pra' -
which together manage about a quarter of the volumes every year
of imports and exports of the country.
"Italy - underlined Vincent Ng, Regional CEO of
PSA Europe & Mediterranean and PSA Middle East South Asia,
Collecting the award - occupies a special place in the global network
of PSA. Since our first European investments in Genoa and Venice
in 1998
(
of 22
January and 25
May 1998, ed.), we have built strong partnerships and
resilient supply chains that connect Italy to the world. This
award is a significant recognition of our journey
as we continue to commit to investing in the
connectivity, sustainability and innovation
of the Italian supply chain".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher