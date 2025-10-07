Last August, the Suez Canal was crossed by 1,070 ships (-3.3%)

Last August, 1,070 ships passed through the Suez Canal,
with a decrease of -3.3% on August 2024 which was
determined by both the -3.1% reduction in ship transits
tanker which fell to 411 units both from the decrease in the
-3.5% of crossings of other types of ships amounted to 659
unit. The net tonnage of ships transited is
increased by +2.5% to 45.2 million
tons SCNT. Revenues were also on the rise
generated by transit fees paid by ships that have been
totalling 17.5 billion Egyptian pounds (367 billion
million dollars), with an increase of +6.1% on August 2014.
last year.
In the first eight months of 2025, the Egyptian channel was
crossed by a total of 8,180 ships, with a decrease of -9.4%
on the same period last year, of which 3,210 ships
tanker (-4.3%) and 4,970 ships of other types (-12.4%). The
net tonnage of ships transited was equal to
328.2 million tonnes (-10.3%) and the rights of
transit paid by ships in the period amounted to 129.7
billion Egyptian pounds (+10.4%).
Meanwhile, a new bridge was inaugurated yesterday
floating for the crossing of vehicles and pedestrians in the
Suez Canal at kilometer 86.6. On the occasion of the
ceremony the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie,
highlighted that in the last ten years the crossing axes
of the canal towards Sinai have doubled to 25. The new
bridge is 280 meters long, 15 meters wide and consists of
four floating pontoons for a total weight of 1,650
Tons.