Salvini reassures the port of Livorno about the additional resources needed for the new Darsena Europa

Today the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini, visited the construction site area of the Darsena Europa,
the expansion of the port of Livorno to the sea for which
Today the first 450 meters of breakwater have been built, which
will delimit a new 15-hectare reclaimed tank
intended to house the material resulting from the activities
of the basement of the new reefs and that in the future will be
consolidated to allow the landing of both the future artery
Florence-Pisa-Livorno road network and the railway network.
"It is - explained Enrico Pribaz, technical manager -
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, during the visit - of site interventions
ante-operam started while activities are still in progress
environmental monitoring', adding that the
all of these monitoring will be presented to the Ministry
of the Environment in March 2026 for the final go-ahead.
The latter step is preparatory to the realization of the rest
breakwaters and dredging activities.
Overall, the construction of a dam is planned
external breakwater of 4.6 kilometers consisting of the new pier of
and the new Meloria dam in the inner circle (the
old dam will be demolished). Dams will then be built
for 2.3 km, which will delimit the new
filled by 130 hectares that will be added to those
(from 70 hectares). As for dredging, 17
million cubic meters of material to bring the new canal of
access (entrance on the north side) at a depth of -17 meters and at a depth of
-16 docks, which however will be built in order to hold up
a deepening of the seabed at -20.
On the occasion of the visit, Minister Salvini and the Commissioner
extraordinary of the Port Authority, Davide Gariglio, also addressed the
resource node. The economic framework of the public works of the
Darsena Europa is around 554 million euros. It amounts to
about 440 million euros is the out-of-pocket cost of interventions at sea, which
50 million euros must be added for consolidation
of the first tank, the 32 million euros of environmental expenses (including
22 million monitoring activities and six million euros
for the purchase of carbon credits to offset emissions)
and any charges of the economic framework (expenses for contingencies,
etc.). The work is already financed, but there are still
130 million euros for the completion of the
road and rail connections (70 million) and for the consolidation of
of the second reclaimed tank (another 50 million). To these we
they would then have to add any 40 million euros needed
to build a new bridge that in the near future will allow
to all the yachts and superyachts of the shipyards present
on the Navicelli Canal (which flows into the Scolmatore canal),
go out directly and easily into the open sea.
On the subject of resources, Salvini clarified that the work that is being carried out
is already financed and that "they will not be
any one hundred million euros more to block development
of the port, this is out of the question".