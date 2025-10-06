The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for the management of ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes

Today at the headquarters of the Logistics & Sea Academy,
four new simulators for ship management inaugurated,
tugboats, trains and port cranes, to support the two-year courses
promoted by the Venetian training center. The new
immersive instrumentation, acquired thanks to an investment of
four million euros, with the technical collaboration of the
Venice Maritime School (Vemars), will enrich
the training offer of the ITS Marco Polo. Students will thus be able to
Practice in simulated environments that faithfully reproduce scenarios
navigation, railway management and port manoeuvring.
On the occasion of today's inauguration, the Logistics &
Mare has announced that enrolment in its courses for the two-year period
2025-2027 recorded an increase of +23%.