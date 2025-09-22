Statement by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in support of the IMO's Net-Zero Framework

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD),
the organization to which more than 240 companies and
world associations whose purpose is to promote the
sustainable development, presented today its own declaration to
support for the Net-Zero Framework, the draft agreement for the
decarbonisation of shipping approved last April by the
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International
Maritime Organization (IMO), with a view to its final adoption
scheduled for next month
(
of the 11th
April
2025).
The WBCSD highlighted that the framework agreed by the MEPC "marks
a key milestone in the global effort to
decarbonise maritime transport and supply chains, offering a
clear, predictable and harmonised regulatory approach that allows for
companies to invest, innovate and accelerate the transition
towards zero net emissions. Avoiding a mosaic
fragmented national or regional norms - explained the WBCSD -
The framework ensures a level playing field for companies
engaged in international trade and logistics, a factor in
essential to maintain global competitiveness and
promoting sustainable growth. The need for certainty
is reflected in the Business Breakthrough Barometer 2025
of the WBCSD, where 94% of 300 business leaders in over 50 countries have
affirmed that policies to support clean energy and
transition to net-zero emissions are crucial
to guide their investment decisions. Il Net Zero
IMO Framework - underlined the WBCSD - responds
directly to this request by offering consistency at the
global supply chains that companies need to build supply chains
Resilient and future-ready value, aligned with goals
climate".