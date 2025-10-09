Zanetti (Confitarma): ensure the competitiveness of the Italian shipping industry with support instruments appropriate to the sector

Last year, the Italian Confederation of Shipowners had set
Ten strategic objectives to enhance the contribution of the
shipping to the country-system
(
of 30
October
2024). "Today - said the president of
Confitarma, Mario Zanetti, on the occasion of the annual meeting
of the shipowners' confederation - we can say that we have
strengthened our pillars of the International Registry and the
tonnage tax and launched initial simplification reforms, as well as
that it has invested in the energy transition. It is needed now - he
specified - complete this path, accompanying it with
support instruments adapted to the sector. At the same time, we must
investing even more in work and training because
Without new skills, the future of Italian maritime
it cannot be built".
"Only through a shared vision, collaboration
and coordination between institutions, businesses and social partners -
Zanetti continued - we will be able to face the global challenges and
enhance the role of Italy and its companies in the economy
of the sea. To build the conditions that improve the scenario
and relaunch the country's competitiveness are needed
three concrete actions: a long-term business plan to
bridging the gap with Europe, resources for the twin transitions
energy and digital infrastructure, and a decisive regulatory simplification
supported by new technologies. We need to promote - he concluded
the president of Confitarma - a true culture of competitiveness,
based on dialogue, training and sharing of experiences. Only
By joining forces we will be able to drive change,
strengthen Italy's position in the Mediterranean and on the markets
and build a strong maritime community
national team'.
The assembly of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners met
held in Rome, at the Auditorium della Tecnica of Confindustria,
included again this year in the "ShipDay" format,
initiative created with the aim of enriching the traditional
moment of discussion and direction for the definition of the
priorities for action of national armaments, in a context
dialogue, vision and sharing between institutions, companies and
stakeholders of the sea. In the afternoon, ShipDay25 is
continued with Companies Talks, a series of presentations and
dialogues curated by the leading companies in the supply chain, which
shared experiences, innovations and projects aimed at strengthening the
competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.