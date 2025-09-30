In the second quarter, container traffic handled by Eurokai's terminals grew by +16.4%

In the second quarter of this year, container traffic
handled by the port terminals belonging to the German group
Eurokai amounted to 3.59 million TEUs, with a significant
growth of +16.4% over the same period in 2024, which was
driven by the increase in traffic volumes handled by
German terminals and also supported by the increase recorded by the
Italian terminals and the other foreign terminals of the group.
In particular, in the period April-June 2025, the terminals
which are operated by Eurogate, the 50:50 joint venture between
Eurokai and its compatriot BLG Logistics, moved a
Record traffic of 2.23 million TEUs (+26.1%), with a new
historical record of volumes handled in the port of Wilhelmshaven which
amounted to 391 thousand TEUs (+140.2%), mainly thanks to
transhipment traffic and the contribution of the volumes handled
by the new Gemini Cooperation alliance between the companies of
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk Line navigation, and with increases respectively
+10.4% and +24.1% in volumes handled in the ports of Bremerhaven
and Hamburg stood at 1.24 million TEUs and 595 thousand TEUs.
In Italy, the group's port terminals, which are managed by the
Contship Italia, which is 66.6% owned by Eurokai and the
33.4% by Eurogate, handled a total of 469 thousand TEUs
(+5.2%), with a record traffic of 107 thousand TEUs (+14.3%) handled
in the port of Salerno by the subsidiary Salerno Container Terminal
(SCT), a traffic of 309 thousand TEUs (+3.0%) handled in the port of
La Spezia by its subsidiary La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) is a
traffic of 54 thousand TEUs (+1.5%) handled in the port of Ravenna
by the subsidiary Terminal Container Ravenna (TCR).
In addition, in the second quarter of 2025 the traffic handled
in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med was equal to 759 thousand TEUs
(+1.5%) and that handled in the Cypriot port of Limassol was
amounted to a record share of 135 thousand TEUs (+9.2%).
In the first six months of this year, the group's port terminals
Eurokai handled a total of 6.84 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +13.8% over the first half of 2024. In Germany, the
total was 4.23 million TEUs (+21.3%), of which 2.44
million TEUs handled in Bremerhaven (+8.7%), 1.13 million
TEUs in Hamburg (+19.3%) and 665 thousand TEUs in Wilhelmshaven (+122.9%). In
Italy, the total traffic was 860 thousand TEUs
(+4.6%), including 556 thousand TEUs handled in La Spezia (+2.1%),
200 thousand TEUs in Salerno (+9.6%) and 104 thousand TEUs in Ravenna (+9.7%).
In addition, 1.51 million TEUs were handled in Tanger Med
(+1.8%) and 239 thousand TEUs in Limassol (+8.4%).
In the first half of 2025, the Eurokai Group recorded
revenues of €130.8 million (+8.6%), an operating profit of
€29.2 million (+21.7%) and a net profit of €48.9 million
(+41,9%).